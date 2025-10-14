Javed Akhtar disappointed on the 'Respect & Reception' given to the Taliban Foreign Minister

Mumbai Oct 14 (IANS) Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and was given a grand welcome during the visit.

Expressing his disappointment, well-known Bollywood screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar penned a heartfelt note on social media, saying that his head hung in shame after seeing the massive respect being given to the representative of the world’s worst terrorist group, the Taliban.

Taking to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, Akhtar criticised the Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur for giving the Taliban leader a grand welcome.

He penned, "I hang my head in shame when I see the kind of respect and reception has been given to the representative of the world’s worst terrorists group Taliban by those who beat the pulpit against all kind of terrorists.(sic)"

"Shame on Deoband too for giving such a reverent welcome to their “ Islamic Hero” who is one of those who have completely banned girls education. My Indian brothers n sisters !!! what is happening to us," Akhtar added.

Reacting to the post, one of the netizens commented, "Dear Javed Saab, while shame is warranted — let’s not ignore that the current BJP-led Modi government has welcomed Taliban representatives with open protocol, hosted them, and treated them like dignitaries. So when “terror vs terror” sermons come from some pulpits, check who’s rolling out the red carpet behind the scenes. That’s the real betrayal."

Another one penned, "Geopolitics happens. Humouring taliban FM doesn’t mean, we agree with their beliefs. Maybe we can be a good influence and help change their thinking".

On October 11, Muttaqi was reportedly given a warm welcome at the Islamic seminary by Mohtamim (vice-chancellor) of Darul Uloom Deoband, Abul Qasim Nomani, president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, Maulana Arshad Madani, along with the officials of Darul Uloom.

Numerous students of the Islamic seminary and several localities came together at the Deoband campus to shake hands with the foreign dignitary; however, they were stopped by the security.

During his visit to Darul Uloom Deoband, Muttaqi shared that he hopes for better ties between India and Afghanistan in the future.

--IANS

pm/