Jatin Sarna was amazed by Rajinikanth's 'humility & warmth' while working in 'Jailer 2'

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actor Jatin Sarna, who will be seen as an antagonist opposite superstar Rajinikanth in the eagerly anticipated sequel, "Jailer 2", revealed that he was amazed by the legendary actor's humility and warmth.

Jatin described working with Rajinikanth “a dream for any actor”.

He added that Thalaiva even remembered him from their previous collaboration, "Darbar".

Reflecting on his experience of sharing screen space with Rajinikanth, Jatin said, “Working with Rajinikanth sir is a dream for every actor, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have shared screen space with him not once but twice. What amazed me the most was his humility and warmth — he even remembered me from our earlier film Darbar. That moment truly meant the world to me. I would love to work with him again whenever I get the opportunity.”

As Jatin concluded the shoot for "Jailer 2", he uploaded a photo with Rajinikanth on his IG, along with the caption, “And it’s a Wrap on #Jailer2. When you ask for a challenge and it comes like this, thanks to the entire team of Jailer 2. Special thanks to @nelsondilipkumar for this opportunity and Superstar @rajinikanth sir, for whom I did this film alongside.”

Before this, actor Jaffer Sadiq, who is also a part of the 'Jailer 2' cast, shared that every moment spent with Rajinikanth turns into a beautiful memory.

Jaffer took to his official Instagram handle and posted photos of himself with Rajinikanth.

His post further included a heartfelt note for Thalaiva that read, "Once again with my #Superstar. Being around you brings back the same butterflies in my heart, the same smile that lights up my face, and those daily salutes in your iconic style that never fail to inspire. Every moment spent with you turns into a beautiful memory I cherish forever - love & respect always, @rajinikanth. #untilnexttime to my Ellamey Eppomey. #wrap #jailer2."

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, the project serves as a sequel to the blockbuster "Jailer".

