'Jadugoda’ a film based on struggles of tribal community set for a worldwide premiere on August 29

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Ultra Media & Entertainment Group announced the global release of the thought-provoking short film "Jadugoda", which sheds light on the struggles of tribal communities living around India’s uranium mines.

The film has already managed to create waves on the international festival circuit- along with bagging the TATA – 'Best Short Fiction Award' and the Samuel Lawrence Foundation Award for 'Best Young Filmmaker' (Uranium) in 2024, "Jadugoda" has been screened at many renowned platforms including Ecoproformance, Kaalimantan Indonesia, Kino Festival, Pune Short Film Festival, Signs Film Festival Kerala, and Stuttgart, among others.

Speaking about the film, Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, said: “Jadugoda is a poignant reminder of how development often comes at an unseen human cost. At Ultra, we have always believed in supporting stories that not only entertain but also create meaningful conversations. Releasing the film on the International Day Against Nuclear Tests is our way of amplifying its message to a global audience because cinema doesn’t just entertain—it sparks dialogue, questions narratives, and gives voice to stories the world needs to hear."

Writer and Director Satish Munda added: “Having grown up in Ranchi, barely 150 km away from Jadugoda, I was familiar with the haunting stories of this land. Once known as the ‘land of magic’ for its lush forests, Jadugoda turned into what many locals call a man-made hell when uranium mining began fueling India’s nuclear ambitions in the 90s. This uranium, the fodder for India’s nuclear dream, has also silently destroyed generations of tribals".

"Our short film does not take a political stand — instead, it seeks to spark dialogue around one vital question: is development truly possible without declination? Timed with a globally significant day, Jadugoda is more than just a short film — it is a mirror held up to society, urging reflection on the true price of progress," he added.

"Jadugoda" is set to premiere on August 29 – the International Day Against Nuclear Tests on Ultra Bollywood YouTube platform and Ultra Play OTT.

--IANS

pm/