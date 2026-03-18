Jackie Shroff remembers Shashi Kapoor on his 87th birth anniversary

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Veteran actor Jackie Shroff, on Tuesday, paid a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary star Shashi Kapoor on the occasion of his 87th birth anniversary on March 18.

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Taking to his social media account Jackie shared a collage-style video montage celebrating the iconic actor’s life and legacy.

The montage featured several charming pictures of Shashi Kapoor from different phases of his career, that further captured his charm, expressive eyes and striking screen presence.

Alongside the montage, Jackie wrote,

“Always in our hearts.

18 Mar 1938 – 4 Dec 2017”

The post also featured the iconic song “Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe” playing in the background.

The melodious track, sung by legendary singer Mohammed Rafi, features from the 1968 film Kanyadaan and was picturised on Shashi Kapoor.

Jackie Shroff is among the few actors in the industry who makes it a point to celebrate the birthdays, birth anniversaries and death anniversaries of legendary personalities from Indian cinema.

Talking about Shashi Kapoor, the legendary actor enjoyed an illustrious career spanning over five decades in Hindi cinema.

The actor delivered many memorable performances in films such as Deewar, Kabhi Kabhie, Namak Halaal, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Junoon among many others.

Born on March 18, 1938, Shashi Kapoor belonged to the illustrious Kapoor film family.

He was the younger brother of actors Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor. The legendary actor was married to British actress Jennifer Kendal and the couple had three children, Kunal Kapoor, Karan Kapoor and Sanjana Kapoor.

For the uninitiated, Shashi Kapoor passed away on December 4, 2017, at the age of 79.

–IANS

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