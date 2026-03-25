Jackie Shroff honours Nanda, celebrates Farooq Sheikh’s birth anniversary

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran actress Nanda on her death anniversary, while also celebrating the birth anniversary of the late actor Farooq Sheikh, remembering both for their immense contribution to Indian cinema.

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On Nanda’s 12th death anniversary, Jackie took to his Instagram stories section, where he posted a video montage featuring several pictures of the actress. He added the song “Ye samaa samaa hai pyar ka from the 1965 film Jab Jab Phool Khile as the background score.

For the caption, Jackie wrote: “Remembering Nanda Ji on her death anniversary.”

Nanda’s career spanned over 30 years. Some of her renowned works include Chhoti Bahen, Dhool Ka Phool, Bhabhi, Kala Bazar, Kanoon, Hum Dono, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Gumnaam, Ittefaq, The Train and Prem Rog.

She was last seen in the 1983 film “Mazdoor” directed by Ravi Chopra. The film stars Dilip Kumar, Nanda, Raj Babbar, Suresh Oberoi, Rati Agnihotri, Padmini Kolhapure, Iftekhar, Madan Puri, and Johnny Walker.

It was in 2014, when Nanda passed away in her Mumbai residence aged 75 following a heart attack. She is survived by her nephew Swastik Karnatki and great-nephew Karan Gurbaxani.

He then went on to celebrate the legacy of late star Farooq Sheikh on his 78th birth anniversary.

Jackie shared a sepia-hued picture of the late star and added the track “Phir Chiddi Raat” from the 1982 film “Bazaar”.

For the caption, Jackie simply wrote: “Remembering Farooq Sheikh ji on his birth anniversary.”

Farooq Sheikh was best known for his work in Hindi films from 1973 to 1993 and for his work in television between 1988 and 2002.

He returned to acting in films in 2008 and continued to do so until his death on 28 December 2013. His major contribution was in Parallel Cinema or the New Indian Cinema. He worked with directors like Satyajit Ray, Sai Paranjpye, Muzaffar Ali, Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Ketan Mehta.

He acted in serials and shows on television and performed on stage in productions such as Tumhari Amrita alongside Shabana Azmi, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, and presented the TV show, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.

Farooq Shaikh died of a heart attack in 2013 in Dubai, where he was on holiday with his family.

--IANS

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