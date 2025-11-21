Jackie Shroff extends warm wishes to ‘Golden Girl’ Helen on 87th birthday

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff on Friday extended warm birthday wishes to veteran diva and “Golden Girl” Helen as she turned 87.

Jackie took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage of Helen, who was feted with the title of “Golden Girl” for her glittering, glamorous cabaret style that lit up every frame she appeared in. He also added the song “O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan” from the 1966 film “Teesri Manzil” as the background score for the carousel.

For the caption, he simply wrote: “Warm wishes #happybirthday #Helenji.”

Talking about Helen, she has appeared in over 500 films in a career spanning seven decades. Often cited as one of the most popular nautch and cabaret dancers of her time, Helen was awarded with the Padma Shri in 2009.

She has been a part of films such as Howrah Bridge, Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai,Woh Kaun Thi?,Caravan, Upaasna, Ram Balram and Sholay to name a few. She was last seen in the 2012 film “Heroine” starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Helen's first marriage was in 1957 to film director Prem Narayan Arora of Dil Daulat Duniya fame, who was 27 years older than her. She divorced him in 1974. In 1981, Helen married Salim Khan.

Talking about Jackie, the actor, who is an ardent social media user, is set to star in the upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”, which is directed by Ahmed Khan.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

