“Jaan Hi Lele!” - Ranveer Singh gushes as Deepika Padukone steps out for 'Date Night at the Movies' for Dhurandhar

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone seems to be excited and thrilled as star husband Ranveer Singh gears up for his big release, Dhurandhar, today on the 5th of December.

Deepika shared a carousel post featuring herself looking all things sassy and classy. The actress in the pictures is seen sporting a chic and fitted black button-down jacket paired with high-waisted wide-leg dark denims.

Her husband, Ranveer Singh who couldnt handle his wife's hotness, took to the comments section of Deepika's social media post, and wrote, "Jaan Hi Lele," with a knife emoticon

Deepika's cascading wavy hair and subtle makeup in the pictures elevate the look with effortless glamour. Completing the outfit are pointed black heels that add height and sharpness to her silhouette.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, with Dhurandhar the actor returns to the big screen after a hiatus of two long years. Earlier this evening, Deepika had taken to her social media account to root for her husband for Dhurandhar. As per the caption, it looks like she caught one of the first day's shows of "Dhurandhar".

Deepika wrote, "Dhurandhar has been watched and is worth every minute of those 3.34 hours! So do yourselves a favour and get to a cinema hall NOW! So incredibly proud of you, Ranveer Singh! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew! @adityadharfilms | @officialjiostudios (sic)".

Earlier today, actress Yami Gautam also penned an emotional note for her director husband Aditya Dhar and the entire 'Dhurandhar' team. For the uninitiated, Dhurandhar has been directed by Aditya Dhar.

Yami had uploaded a photo with her husband and penned, “And it’s DHURANDHAR DAY today!!!! Some of the hardest working & most gem-like people that I know & am proud to call them my family!!! You have given all your heart, devotion, dedication, intent, passion, sweat, blood, and tears (which you never show) to this film, Aditya!!! (sic)

“Too many emotions running today, many hearts beating together!!! You guys are Dhurandhars in your own might. DHURANDHAR is not a parting gift of 2025 but is here to welcome 2026 for all of us across the globe. Ab yeh aapki film hai, audience. Jai Hind,” she further wrote.

Dhurandhar, along with Ranveer Singh, also stars Akshay Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan in significant roles.

--IANS

rd/