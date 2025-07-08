It would be a dream come true to work with Suriya someday, says Love Marriage actress Meenakshi Dinesh

Chennai, July 8 (IANS) Actress Meenakshi Dinesh, who has now debuted in Tamil cinema with director Shanmuga Priyan's critically acclaimed superhit 'Love Marriage', says that it would be a dream come true for her if she got to work with actor Suriya someday.

After making a strong impression with her performances in Malayalam films like 18+ and the emotionally intense Iratta, actress Meenakshi Dinesh forayed into Tamil films with the recently released romantic drama Love Marriage, directed by Shanmuga Priyan and starring Vikram Prabhu in the lead. The film has opened to positive reviews, and Meenakshi’s portrayal has been a standout, winning over both critics and cinephiles.

This despite the fact that the actress was not part of any promotions carried out by the film makers.

In fact, director Shanmugha Priyan, during a thanksgiving meet organised by the film makers, had disclosed that they deliberately introduced only one heroine during promotions so as to keep audiences guessing about the film's plot.

"I told actress Sushmitha that she would be there in the first half of the film but that she would not be there in the second half and that she would be a part of promotions. I told Meenakshi that she would not be there in the first half but would be there in the second and that she wouldn't be a part of the promotions," he had said with a smile.

Speaking about her journey, Meenakshi said, “I’m thrilled with the warm reception I’ve received from the Tamil audience. The role in Love Marriage was a wonderful opportunity to explore a new space, and I’m grateful to the team for believing in me.”

A passionate cinema lover, Meenakshi revealed that she has long admired Tamil actor Suriya for his versatility and intensity. “It would be a dream come true to work with Suriya sir someday,” she shared. “There’s so much to learn from someone like him, who constantly reinvents himself with every film.”

With an increasing interest in exploring diverse and challenging roles, Meenakshi is determined to chart her own path in the film industry. She is especially drawn to characters that allow her to break stereotypes and experiment with layered storytelling.

--IANS

mkr/