Ishaan Khatter says ‘dosti amar rahe’ with ‘Homebound’ co-star Vishal Jethwa

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter celebrated the spirit of friendship with his ‘Homebound’ co-star Vishal Jethwa, sharing behind-the-scenes moments that capture their off-screen bond.

Ishaan took to Instagram, where he shared a string of stills from their film “Homebound”. Adding a nostalgic touch, he also included the iconic track Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin from the classic film “Sholay”.

Ishaan wrote: “Dosti amar rahe – Shoaib aur Chandan,” referencing the bond between their characters.

On September 26, Ishaan took a trip back to the very first day that helped him understand the film on a deeper level.

He shared a string of behind-the-scenes snapshots featuring himself, Vishal and Neeraj Ghaywan immersing themselves in village life. One particularly heartwarming image captures the trio sharing a simple, humble meal together.

For the caption, Ishaan wrote: “Aaj Homebound ke release ke din woh pehle din yaad aa rahe hain jinhone humein is kahaani ko gehrai se samajhne ki kshamta di.. preparation, august 2024. @neeraj.ghaywan @vishaljethwa06 @shriidhardubey (‘Today, on the release day of Homebound, I am remembering those first days that gave us the ability to deeply understand this story… Preparation, August 2024. @neeraj.ghaywan @vishaljethwa06 @shriidhardubey).”

National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan as his directorial “Homebound” has been announced as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.

The film, produced by Dharma Productions, follows two childhood friends from a small village in North India dream of becoming police officers, hoping the job will bring them the respect they never had. However, as they come closer to their goal, pressure and struggles create problems in their friendship. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

Ghaywan had said in a statement that he is deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars.

“Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m deeply grateful.”

