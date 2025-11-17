Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja sing together for the first time!

Chennai, Nov 17 (IANS) One of India's top music composers Ilaiyaraaja has now sung a song with his younger son Yuvan Shankar Raja for the first time.

The song that Ilaiyaraaja has sung with Yuvan, who is himself another top music director of the country, is to feature in a film called 'Kombuseevi'.

The film is being produced by Star Cinemas Mukesh T. Chelliah and is being directed by Ponram. It features Captain Vijayakanth’s son Shanmuga Pandian and actor Sarathkumar in the lead.

The emotionally touching song, penned by lyricist Pa. Vijay, begins with the lines “Amma en thangakani, neethane ellam ini, thaalattum paattu ingae yaar solvaar."

The soulful number has been beautifully rendered by Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja together. Composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the song will be one of the major highlights of ‘Kombuseevi'.

Ponram, who has made a mark for himself by directing successful commercial films like 'Varutha Padatha Valibar Sangam', 'Rajini Murugan', 'Seemaraja', 'MGR Magan' and 'DSP', has helmed 'Kombuseevi'.

For the first time, Ponram has joined forces with music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja through this film, which marks the maiden combination of Sarathkumar and Shanmuga Pandian.

Sources say the film will be a commercial carnival with comedy and action scenes in equal measure.

Shooting for the film, which is being made on a huge budget, commenced in Theni and concluded in Chennai.

Newcomer Tharnika plays the heroine in this film, which will also feature Sujith Shankar, Kalki, Munishkanth, Kali Venkat and George Mariyan among others.

Cinematography for the film is by Balasubramaniam while editing is by Dinesh. Saravana Abiram has taken care of the art direction department while stunts in the film have been choreographed by Phoenix Prabhu. The story of the film which is set in the region of Theni, Andipatti and Usilampatti speaks about the lives of the people there.

The film is expected to hit screens in December this year.

--IANS

mkr/