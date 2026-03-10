'Irudhi Pakkam' director Mano Ve Kannathasan's next film goes on floors with pooja!

Chennai, March 10 (IANS) The next film of Mano Ve Kannathasan, who is best known for having directed the thriller 'Irudhi Pakkam', went on floors in the city on Tuesday with a traditional pooja ceremony that was attended by the entire cast and crew of the film.

The production house, Insomniac’s Dream Creations, which has produced films like 'Irudhi Pakkam' and 'Dear Radhi', is producing this film as its third production venture. The film, which is yet to be titled, is being tentatively referred to as Production Number 3.

Sources in the unit of the film say that director Mano Ve Kannathasan, who delivered a gripping murder mystery through his previous film 'Irudhi Pakkam', returns once again to the thriller genre with this project. However, they say that unlike conventional thrillers, this film will explore a completely new narrative space that has not been attempted before in Tamil cinema.

Sources say the movie will be a murder mystery that will eventually turn into an intense investigative thriller. They point out that the makers of this film will look to present a fresh and engaging experience for audiences.

The film will feature actor Kumaran Thangarajan, who is known for his performance in the Tamil Television serial Pandian Stores, and the critically acclaimed film 'Kumaara Sambavam', will play the lead.

Along with him, actors Smeha, and Rajesh Balachandran too will be seen playing pivotal roles. In addition, actors Abhishek Joseph Sathya and several other prominent actors will be seen playing important characters in the film.

Sources say that the screenplay of the film has been packed with emotion and suspense and that the story of the film unfolds in places around Trichy and Perambalur. To maintain authenticity, the film’s shooting will take place extensively in and around these regions.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Lokesh Elangovan and Ram Pandian in charge of editing. The music for the film is to be composed by Jones Rupert. The makers have announced that details of the remaining cast and crew will be announced soon.

