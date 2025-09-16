Indira Krishna calls shooting for ‘Jatadhara’ an exciting journey, shares a candid BTS moment with Sonakshi Sinha

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Veteran actress Indira Krishna has described her experience shooting for the upcoming Telugu film “Jatadhara” as an “exciting journey.”

Sharing candid behind-the-scenes moment with co-star Sonakshi Sinha and others, she highlighted the fun and camaraderie on set while praising the team for making the schedule at Mt. Abu a memorable one. Sharing a series of her photos, Indira wrote, “Its bn a very exciting journey shooting fr the telegu film Jatadhaara releasing on Nov 7th 2025 by the grace of Mahadev. I absolutely enjoyed this schedule shooting at mt.abu with the wonderful unit.explored the language and people. This wouldn't hv bn without @pprernaarora who trusted me fr this character DEVI effortlessly. I want to thank you dear prerna to get the best out of me.Thank u @bhavinigoswami_ to coordinate and kp me so comfortable.”(sic)

“A spl thank u to @shivin7 to spend some time and ease out brainstorming conversations Thank u team venkat kalyan and himanshu Loved conversing with the gorgeous @aslisona Ur a doll absolutely beautiful inside out Thank u @zeestudiossouth to enhance this opportunity Release date nov 7th in theaters #actress#telegufilm#character#jatadhaara#sudheerbabu#prernaarora,” added Indira.

In one of the images, Indira is seen having a candid conversation with Sonakshi Sinha.

On a related note, “Jatadhara” also stars Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is slated to release in theatres on November 7. Produced by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, the film is directed by Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan. The film delves into the mysteries surrounding the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, exploring various myths and theories about its purported supernatural powers, as highlighted in the official logline.

The upcoming actioner also stars Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. The film will release in both Telugu and Hindi.

Speaking of Indira Krishna, she primarily works in Hindi films and television and is best known for her roles in series such as “Krishnaben Khakhrawala” and “Krishnadasi” as Kumudini. Indira has also made notable appearances in shows like “Manzilein Apani,” “Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai,” “Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan,” “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii,” “Waaris,” “Yeh Hai Chahatein,” and “Saavi Ki Savaari.”

