Indian Short Film 'Anuja' Secures 2025 Oscar Nomination in Live Action Category

Los Angeles: The Indian short film 'Anuja' has secured a nomination in the Best Short Film (Live Action) category at the 97th Academy Awards.

The film will compete against Alien, I'm Not a Robot, The Last Ranger and A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent.

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced on Thursday by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott.

"Anuja" centers on the nine-year-old title character, who works in a back-alley garment factory with her older sister Palak. The narrative follows the young protagonist as she faces a decision that will impact both her future and her family.

The film is backed by celebrities Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga among others.

On being associated with the film, Priyanka in a statement, said, "This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see and the immediate realities of their present."

"Anuja is a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices and how they shape the course of our lives. I am immensely proud to be associated with such a phenomenal and impactful project," she added.

As per Guneet Monga, "'Anuja' is a story of unparalleled courage, a film made with a lot of heart. Director Adam J. Graves delivers a message through an empowered and entertaining lens."

"I'm honoured to be part of the journey ahead, alongside Producers Mindy Kaling, Suchitra Mattai and Krushan Naik, and now one of the most powerful Brown voices to champion our story - Priyanka Chopra Jonas."

This is Monga's third nomination at the Oscars. Her earlier projects, 'The Elephant Whisperers' and 'Period: End of Sentence', won Oscars, bringing glory to Indian cinema. (ANI)