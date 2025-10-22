Indian cinema stars form bee-line to wish Minister of Home Affairs of India, Amit Shah on his birthday

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Artistes from across the cinema industries of India are forming a bee-line to send their best wishes to the Minister of Home Affairs of India, Amit Shah on his 61st birthday.

Actor Suniel Shetty took to his X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, and penned a long note wishing the Union minister on his birthday. He wrote, “Wishing our Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji a very happy birthday. Your dedication and commitment to the nation remain truly inspiring. May you be blessed with continued good health, strength, and success always”.

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan also took to his X, and wrote, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to our Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji. Beyond being a powerful voice in Parliament, his ability to engage in meaningful discussions and respond to the opposition’s questions with facts, clarity, and conviction truly reflects the spirit of true statesmanship”.

He further mentioned, “On this special day, I extend my warmest greetings and pray to Lord Sri Venkateswara of Tirumala to bless him with long life, good health, and unwavering strength to continue serving our motherland with courage and dedication. @HMOIndia @PIBHomeAffairs”.

Actor-politician Pawan Singh also took to his social media, and shared a picture of himself with the Union Home Minister, and wrote, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to our country's illustrious Home Minister, the honorable Shri @AmitShah ji”.

Amit Shah was born on October 22, 1964, in Mumbai, and is one of India’s most influential political leaders and a key strategist of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He has played a central role in shaping the BJP’s electoral machinery and expanding its national footprint.

He is a close confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He first rose to prominence in Gujarat politics before becoming BJP’s national president in 2014. Under his leadership, the party achieved historic victories, including its 2019 Lok Sabha landslide. As India’s Home Minister since 2019, Shah has overseen major policy moves such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir.

