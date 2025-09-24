I'd like to dedicate this National Award to my fans who have stood with me for 20 years, says G V Prakash (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor, producer and music director G V Prakash Kumar, who has just won his second National Award for the Dhanush-starrer 'Vaathi', has dedicated this award to his fans, who he says have stood by him for 20 years.

Talking to IANS soon after receiving the National Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, G V Prakash Kumar said, "I am very thankful and happy that I have won a National Award. This is my second time. I am really really grateful for this. I would like to dedicate this to all my fans who stood with me for all these 20 years and 110 films. I am always grateful to them."

While G V Prakash won his first National Award for his background score in the blockbuster film 'Soorarai Pottru', featuring actor Suriya in the lead, this time, the music director has won it for the music he composed for a song in Dhanush-starrer 'Vaathi'.

Get G V Prakash to pick which is more difficult -- scoring background music or scoring music for songs -- and he replies, "Both are completely different. But background score involves scoring music for three hours or two and a half hours while songs are around like half an hour. Scoring for around two hours of a film is very tough. But both have their own challenges."

The music director, who is also considered a bankable star in Tamil cinema having acting in several Tamil film as a hero, is also a successful producer. Does he hope to win a National Award in an other stream other than music?

Says G V Prakash, "Yes, I hope I can win a National Award for a film as an actor too. I am also a producer, a singer too. Let's see what nature has in store for me. "

