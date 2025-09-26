Ibrahim Ali Khan earns praise from aunt Saba Pataudi for his latest style statement

Mumbai Sep 26 (IANS) Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi recently left fans gushing over her comment for her nephew and Bollywood actor Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On Friday, Ibrahim Ali Khan took to his social media account to share a series of pictures of himself wearing a stylish black suit with a green waistband.

The proud aunt Saba could not resist showing love for her handsome nephew. She wrote, “Handsome nephew, Mahsha'Allah,” under Ibrahim’s latest post.

The Pataudi family has always enjoyed a special bond, and Saba's constant support for her nieces and nephews, including Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, is often visible through her social media interactions. This time around, Saba’s affectionate comment for Ibrahim instantly caught the attention of fans.

A lot of fans called Ibrahim the next big thing in Bollywood, while a few compared him to his father, Saif Ali Khan, pointing out the uncanny resemblance. Ibrahim Ali Khan, who made his acting debut with Karan Johar's "Nadaaniyan", received mixed reviews for his performance in the show. He was spread alongside Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi Kapoor.

Ibrahim Ali Khan was last seen in "Sarzameen," which also starred Kajol. Talking about Saba Ali Pataudi, she is the daughter of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Bollywood veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Known for her low-profile lifestyle compared to her siblings – Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan - Saba has carved out her own space as a jewellery designer and also a spiritual personality.

She is active on her social media accounts, and her profile is full of her family photos, including her mother, Sharmila Tagore; her brother, Saif Ali Khan; her sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan; and her nieces and nephews. Her social media profile is a reflection of how attached and close she is to her family and her close people.

–IANS

rd/