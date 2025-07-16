”I realised comedy is actually so tough” National award winning actress Shraddha Dagar on her role in upcoming film Maharani

Mumbai: National Award-winning actress Shraddha Dagar returns to the big screen with Maharani, where she plays a house help navigating the everyday intricacies of life, identity, and silent companionship. Directed by Viral Shah, Maharani beautifully captures two women who become each other’s emotional anchors. It is a tribute to the quiet strength of women and the invisible threads of support they offer one another.

Reflecting on her experience, Shraddha shares, “When I first read the script, I thought it’d be easy, light, fun, very routine-based. Nothing intense like a period drama. But cut to the shoot… I realised comedy is actually so tough. You have to keep it real and subtle, but also land the timing perfectly. We shot a lot in single takes, and everything had to be super precise… And yeah, we’re all friends—my co-actors, the director, the whole team—so it’s always fun working with them. We shot this film in just 19 days, we were very focused everyday!”

Backed by Panorama Studios, Maharani hits theatres on August 1. With its heartfelt portrayal of womanhood, everyday resilience, and unsung bonds, the film promises to be a gentle yet lasting tribute to relationships that often go unnoticed—but never unfelt.

—IANS