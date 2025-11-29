Sydney Sweeney is handling fame 'incredibly well', says ‘Christy’ co-star Ben Foster

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney, who plays real life boxer Christy Martin in the new sports drama “Christy”, is "handling" her fame "incredibly well", according to her co-star Ben Foster, who essays James V. Martin, Christy’s coach-turned-husband in the film.

Foster told The Independent newspaper: "Sydney is her own force. She came in extremely prepared, knew the crew’s names, was always ready to work. I’d be knackered at the end of the day, and she’d go train for another three hours to fight the next morning …”

"(She) is in a zeitgeist worldview that is … unique. And I think she’s handling it incredibly well. She’s a powerhouse."

Foster went on to admit he's also impressed by Sydney's use of social media in her career, adding: "I'm not on any social media at all, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"And have never been. I think (my representatives) know me better than to push me into that. But she plays in that field. It’s so important to this generation, to the future. I find her incredibly impressive."

It comes after the actress recently said she struggles to ask for help at times because she doesn't want to be viewed as "weak" revealing her real life experiences helped her relate to her character in Christy.

She told Sky News: "I have a really hard time with asking for help and my friends recently have really pointed that out to me, and they're like: 'Sydney, it's okay to ask. Like, you can'. There's nothing wrong with it, but I have really a hard time with it."

She continued: "I think it's hard, especially as a woman, there's so many expectations on us to have it all together.

"And if we do ask for help, then it's a sign of weakness. And we don't want to be viewed that way, even though, [a man] can ask for it, and no one's like: 'Ah, he's weak'. But if a woman director asks for help, it'd be like: 'Oh, she's not prepared for this role'."

--IANS