Hina Khan takes cooking lessons during her Maldives vacay

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) A popular name in the television industry, Hina Khan, is on a fun getaway to the Maldives at the moment.

Read More

She has been treating her Instagram family with fun glimpses from her trip by sharing short videos from her stay.

In one of her recent stories on Instagram, Hina was seen taking some cooking lessons from the chef of the place she has been staying at.

The video showed Hina putting a large variety of vegetables on a hot metal plate for cooking. Wearing a chef's hat, she was even seen stirring these vegetables.

Posting the video on the photo-sharing app, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress added the text, "What's cooking Hahahhaha. Cooking class with Chef Dede, Thank you chef (sic)."

Hina was all smiles as she made the most of the new experience.

The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' actress is extremely active on social media and keeps on sharing snippets from her personal and professional life with the netizens.

Recently, Hina dropped several sneak peeks from her Eid preparations.

She shared photos of her festive look, and outfits on social media and revealed that she included a special detail in her mehendi.

The 'Bigg Boss' contestant added her husband Rocky Jaiswal’s name in Urdu in her mehendi.

“Eid Preps”, she wrote the caption.

The stills uploaded on IG had Hina preparing for Eid with traditional outfits and accessories laid out.

A different set of images provided a detailed insight into her mehendi designs applied on both her hands and feet.

Hina was seen proudly displaying her mehendi-clad palms, featuring the Urdu initials of her and Rocky’s names.

The picture also included the text overlay, ‘Mehendi ready Jayant Jaiswal Hina - Bus Ek nukhta Our urdu initials.”

Rocky also reshared the story on his handle, saying, “My Love , I loved it !”

--IANS

pm/