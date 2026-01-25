Hema Malini reunites with Ramesh Sippy to launch 'Society Achievers' cover marking 50 years of 'Sholay'

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Veteran actress Hema Malini reunited with filmmaker Ramesh Sippy recently, when she unveiled the cover of Society Achievers cover featuring the legendary filmmaker. Ramesh Sippy attended the event with his wife, actor Kiran Juneja.

As the cover was revealed, the conversation progressed into cherished memories from a time when filmmaking demanded immense physical endurance, emotional honesty, and deep creative trust.

Hema Malini shared that her association with the filmmaker was built on creative faith. When he was casting for ‘Sholay’, with its ensemble of powerful performers, he was unsure whether to approach Hema Malini for the role. It was considered a bold career move, to be one among many towering characters in a film driven by such a strong lineup rather than being the solo leading lady.

He hesitated, wondering whether the part was right for her at that stage in her career. But Hema Malini trusted his instinct. She said, “Yes”.

That decision, born out of mutual respect and belief in storytelling over stardom, went on to become part of cinematic history. Looking back, the warmth between them reflected not just professional collaboration but deep artistic trust.

Ramesh Sippy said, “The same holds true for each of our actors”.

He, however, reflected that Sholay could never truly be recreated because the original characters and performers were once-in-a-lifetime forces.

But the actress gently countered, with affection and faith, “Maybe with new characters. New talent. And maybe you could be the one to direct it.”

‘Sholay’ blended elements of Westerns, dacoit films, and buddy cinema. Set in the fictional village of Ramgarh, the film follows two ex-criminals, Jai and Veeru, hired by a retired police officer, Thakur Baldev Singh, to capture the bandit Gabbar Singh. The film also starred Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Bachchan, and Amjad Khan. Produced by G. P. Sippy, Sholay was one of the most expensive Indian films of its time.

The film faced censorship issues, including a changed ending, and opened to mixed reviews. However, it gradually gained popularity through word of mouth and long theatrical runs. Over time, the film has gained a cult status, owing to its dialogues, characters, and background score by R. D. Burman. Its significance lies in how it reshaped commercial Hindi cinema rather than in immediate critical acclaim.

--IANS

aa/