Has actor Vishal taken over as director of 'Magudam'?

Chennai, Oct 15 (IANS) If rumours doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, actor Vishal, apart from playing the lead in his upcoming film 'Magudam', has also now taken over as the director of the film.

It may be recalled that well known director Ravi Arasu was directing this film, which is now in its final stages of shooting.

Sources in the industry claim that the actor had taken over as the director of the film after creative differences erupted between him and Ravi Arasu. Video clips that showed Vishal issuing instructions to the crew on the set were shared on social media.

However, there has been no official announcement in this regard either from Vishal or Ravi Arasu.

It may be recalled that actress Dushara Vijayan, who plays one of the heroines in the film, has already completed shooting for her portions in the film.

The team, which had completed its third schedule in Ooty, began its final schedule in Chennai in TR Gardens a few days ago.

Actor Vishal plays the lead in this film along with Dushara and Anjali.

For the unaware, Vishal had commenced shooting for his 35th film from August 1 this year in Chennai. Produced by veteran filmmaker R B Choudhary under the banner of his well known production house Super Good Films, the film was officially launched in July this year with a grand pooja ceremony.

This upcoming project is the 99th film of Super Good Films, which has delivered numerous blockbusters and more importantly introduced several talented filmmakers to the Tamil film industry.

The film marked director Ravi Arasu's first-time collaboration with Vishal. The actor, who is riding a success wave with his most recent film to hit the screens 'Madha Gaja Raja' emerging a superhit, is intent on continuing the success streak.

The film boasts of an exceptional technical team. Acclaimed cinematographer Richard M. Nathan reunites with Vishal after their successful outing in the superhit film 'Madha Gaja Raja'. The film also brings back the Mark Antony combo of Vishal and G.V. Prakash Kumar together. G V Prakash is composing the music for this film. NB Srikanth is in charge of editing, while Durairaj handles art direction. Costume design is being led by Vasuki Bhaskar.

