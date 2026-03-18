Harshvardhan Rane goes on a weight gain journey for 'Force 3'

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) As informed earlier, actor Harshvardhan Rane has commenced the shoot for his highly talked about action entertainer "Force 3". In his latest social media post, he revealed that he has gone on a weight gain journey for an action sequence to be shot for the movie next month.

Read More

Harshvardhan shared that he weighed 81 kg at the time of shooting "Sanam Teri Kasam" and "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat". However, he was asked to make his weight reach 92 for his next. At the moment, his weight is 90 kg, with only 2 kilos left for his goal weight.

"Was 81 kg in STK and Deewaniyat, For #Force3 i was asked to be approx 92, reached 90 kg as of today, 2 more kg to go for the action scenes next month as the roles physical requirement. (sic)," the caption on the post went.

On March 6, Harshvardhan commenced shooting for "Force 3". The team began the Gujarat schedule of the much-awaited drama with a pooja ceremony.

Harshvardhan dropped a video of himself on social media seeking the divine blessing before commencing another chapter in his cinematic journey.

"May the #FORCE 3 with us (Trishul emoji) Dir by @bhav.dhulia..Written by @simaabhashmi 1st schedule in #Gujrat," the caption on the post read.

Actor John Abraham, who is the primary face of the 'Force' franchise, has reacquired the rights to the franchise in order to ensure that they stay true to his vision in "Force 3".

Over and above "Force 3", Harshvardhan has also been roped in as the lead for director Omung Kumar's "Silaa".

He will be accompanied by Sadia Khateeb as the leading lady and Karanveer Mehra as the antagonist in the core cast.

Billed as an intense action romance with layered characters and high-stakes drama, the project has been jointly produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali, under the banners of Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India.

--IANS

pm/