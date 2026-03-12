Harris Jayaraj to score music for Vikram's film with Anand Shankar?

Chennai, March 12 (IANS) If rumours doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, one of India's well known music directors Harris Jayaraj has been roped in to score music for actor Vikram's upcoming film with director Anand Shankar.

One of India's finest actors, Vikram, fondly called 'Chiyaan' Vikram by his fans, had in February this year announced that he was to do four films with directors that he deeply admired.

Taking to his Instagram page to make the announcement, Vikram had said, "Sometimes silence is preparation. I spent this year waiting for stories that moved me. Grateful to now begin four films, each very different, with directors I deeply admire. I can’t wait to share these journeys with you. Anban, Chiyaan!"

Sources close to the actor say that one of the four films that Vikram was referring to will be with director Anand Shankar. Now, rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that the trio have gotten together one more time.

For the unaware, Harris Jayaraj was the music director for director Anand Shankar's hit film 'Irumugan', which featured Vikram in the lead. Interestingly, if the rumours are true, then this will be the eighth time that Harris Jayaraj will be scoring for a Vikram film. Harris Jayaraj has delivered several chartbusters, every time he has worked in a Vikram film.

The announcement has sparked great excitement, not just among fans but also among film buffs.

Vikram's last release was in March 2025, when director S U Arun Kumar's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Veera Dheera Sooran - Part 2' released. Although the film's release was postponed at the last minute because of a legal issue, the film went on to emerge a superhit when it finally released.

The film's success and the support given by the audience left Vikram so overwhelmed that he released a video clip to express his gratitude after it became evident that the film was emerging a success.

