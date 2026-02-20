Hailey Bieber feels fame can be exhausting

Los Angeles, Feb 20 (IANS) Hailey Bieber, the wife of singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, feels fame is not an easy path to tread. She has found fame to be "mentally exhausting".

Read More

The 29-year-old model, who is married to pop star Justin Bieber, shared that it's easy to lose a sense of perspective when you're in the spotlight, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, Hailey shared, "'What the f*** did I ever do to you?' It's that times a million of people. Then you get caught up in a cycle of constantly trying to prove yourself (sic)”.

Hailey has actually given up trying to justify what she does and how she behaves to other people.

She said, "I think it's so easy to misunderstand people and pick things apart, see a tiny sliver of such a bigger picture. I've realised there's no amount of explaining yourself. "It really doesn't make a difference at all”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, earlier this month, Hailey opened up about her marriage, revealing that she and her husband find ways of "sharing responsibilities".

The loved-up couple have a 17-month-old son called Jack, and Hailey revealed how they balance their individual careers with their parenting responsibilities.

The model, who is the founder and chief creative officer of the Rhode skincare brand, said during Vogue’s Forces of Fashion event in Australia, "Having a great partner is really important. And sharing responsibilities. I’m here working and my son is at home with his dad living his best life. Having that support is very freeing and makes the decision a little bit easier".

Hailey also revealed that she loves to collaborate with her husband. Hailey, who married Justin in 2018, shared "I’m always super excited to collaborate with the person that I love. (Justin and I) don’t think of it as a work thing. We look at it as, ‘How fun is it that we can both do the things that we’re passionate about, so let’s do something that we’re passionate about together’. We’re both people that really love things that feel effortless and seamless, and want to do things that feel fun”.

--IANS

aa/