Guneet Monga Kapoor, Karthik Subbaraj unite for Tamil film

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Oscar Winner Guneet Monga Kapoor’s production house Sikhya Entertainment has joined hands with Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj for the first time for a feature film.

The film officially went on floors today in Madurai, following a traditional pooja ceremony.

Subbaraj said, “I’ve always admired the kind of cinema Sikhya stands for, it truly aligns with the artistic vision I crave to always execute. Collaborating with Guneet and Achin, who have built a legacy of meaningful and award-winning films, is truly special and I’m excited that we are going in this together.”

“This story we’re creating is something very close to my heart, and I’m glad to have found the right producers for the same. Looking forward to this new and exciting collaboration,” he added.

Speaking about the collaboration, Guneet said: At Sikhya, we’ve always believed in nurturing original voices and telling homegrown bold stories that travel across cultures. Partnering with Karthik feels like a natural extension of that mission.

“Karthik’s cinema is rooted, inventive and wildly original, yet universal in emotion. He bridges mass appeal and auteur vision with such ease, and I’m excited to be on this journey with Karthik”.

Karthik Subbaraj is regarded as one of the most original voices in contemporary Indian cinema. This marks his 10th feature film. Over the past decade, he has worked on acclaimed titles such as Pizza, Jigarthanda, Petta, Iraivi, Mercury, Jagame Thanthiram, Mahaan, Jigarthanda DoubleX and Retro.

Achin Jain, Producer, Sikhya Entertainment, concluded, “Karthik brings a rare balance of craft and instinct, he’s cult and commercial at the same time. His films are unpredictable yet deeply emotional.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with a filmmaker who understands both the pulse of the audience and the heart of storytelling. This partnership reflects Sikhya’s mission to take powerful rooted stories and express them through a truly global cinematic language.”

Other details related to the project are still under wraps.

--IANS

dc/