Gulshan Grover on playing a dhabavala in Heer Express: 'There’s nothing villainous about this role”

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Veteran actor Gulshan Grover will be seen as a lovable dhaba owner in the upcoming family entertainer, "Heer Express" - a role in complete contrast to his image of a villain in Bollywood.

Sharing what made him say yes to the role, Gulshan said, “When my son Sanjay, along with director Umesh Shukla, asked me if I would like to play a positive role, a role that makes people laugh, a role that makes people cry. And there's nothing villainous about it. And obviously, I had emotional reasons, first of all, to do it because my son is the producer and also the story writer of Heer Express, and Umesh Shukla, a dear friend and a director whose work I admire."

He added that he saw the role as a good challenge and an interesting opportunity.

"I'm very happy and delighted. The whole experience was wonderful," an elated Gulshan concluded.

On Tuesday, the makers treated the movie buffs with an enchanting trailer of "Heer Express", giving an initial glimpse of Heer's (Played by Divita Juneja) journey - a happy-go-lucky girl who moves overseas to make her mother's dream a reality. However, she has to overcome several expected hurdles to realize her goals.

With debutants Divita Juneja and Pritt Kamani as leads, "Heer Express" will also star Ashutosh Rana, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra, and Meghna Malik as ancillary cast, along with others.

Tulip Entertainment, in association with Merry Go Round Studios and Creative Strokes Group, presents "Heer Express", jointly backed by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Mohit Chhabra, and Sanjay Grover, and co-produced by Sampada Wagh.

Touted to be a light-hearted family entertainer, the project has been shot across the scenic locations in the U.K.

Made under the direction of Umesh Shukla, "Heer Express" is expected to release in the cinema halls on 8th August.

--IANS

pm/