God bless you darling, says Vishal to stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan

Chennai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actor Vishal, who is currently working on his upcoming action entertainer 'Magudam', has now penned a heartfelt birthday greeting for the stunt choreographer of the film, Dhilip Subbarayan.

Taking to his X timeline, Vishal wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my darling brother @dhilipaction. Loads of positivity love and only love to you my hardworking brother. One of the finest technicians/action choreographers I have worked with in my career. God bless you with super happiness, success, peace and prosperity. God bless you darling."

It may be recalled that the makers of director Ravi Arasu's eagerly awaited film, Magudam, which was initially being referred to as #Vishal35, had welcomed well known stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan on board the unit in August this year.

Super Good Films, the production house producing the film, released a poster in which it welcomed the stunt master to the unit.

For the unaware, Vishal had commenced shooting for his 35th film from August 1st this year in Chennai. Produced by veteran filmmaker R B Choudhary under the banner of his well known production house Super Good Films, the film was officially launched in July this year with a grand pooja ceremony.

This upcoming project is the 99th film of Super Good Films, which has delivered numerous blockbusters and more imporantly introduced several talented filmmakers to the Tamil film industry.

The film marks director Ravi Arasu's first-time collaboration with Vishal. The actor, who is riding a success wave with his most recent film to hit the screens 'Madha Gaja Raja' emerging a superhit, is intent on continuing the success streak.

The film boasts of an exceptional technical team. Acclaimed cinematographer Richard M. Nathan reunites with Vishal after their successful outing in the superhit film 'Madha Gaja Raja'. The film also brings back the Mark Antony combo of Vishal and G.V. Prakash Kumar together. G V Prakash will be composing the music for this film. NB Srikanth is in charge of editing, while Durairaj handles art direction. Costume design is being led by Vasuki Bhaskar.

Talented actresses Dushara Vijayan and Anjali will be playing the female leads, opposite Vishal. The cast also includes Thambi Ramaiah and Arjai.

