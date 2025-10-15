Glimpse video of Sai Durgha Tej's 'SYG ' promises a grand period action drama in store!

Hyderabad, Oct 15 (IANS) The makers of director Rohith KP's pan-Indian film 'SYG' (Sambarala Yetigattu), featuring actor Sai Durgha Tej in the lead, on Wednesday released an impressive glimpse video of the film on the occasion of the birthday of the actor.

Directed by promising newcomer Rohith KP and bankrolled by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under the banner of Primeshow Entertainment that delivered the Pan India blockbuster 'HanuMan', the film has raised expectations both among fans and film critics.

The 'SYG Asura Aagamana' glimpse video which has been just released offers a sneak peek into the dark, intense, and ambitiously large-scale world of 'SYG', while introducing Sai Durgha Tej in a fierce, commanding avatar. As chaos brews and the Asuras prepare for war, rebellion ignites, setting the stage for an epic confrontation.

The highlight of the video is undeniably Sai Durgha Tej’s transformation — both physical and emotional. Sporting a chiselled, muscular frame and a raw intensity in his eyes, he perfectly embodies a warrior consumed by rage. His impactful dialogue delivery and charged expressions anchor the glimpse with authenticity and ferocity, hinting at an exceptional performance.

Cinematographer Vetrivel Palanisamy crafts an arresting visual tone — dark, gritty, and atmospheric — that mirrors the chaos and depth of the story. The action choreography feels vast and visceral, with each frame pulsing with energy. B Ajaneesh Loknath, known for his phenomenal work in 'Kantara', amplifies the emotional and dramatic weight with a thundering background score that breathes life into every battle beat. The technical finesse is further strengthened by editor Naveen Vijaya Krishna and production designer Gandhi Nadikudikar, whose work enhances the scale and authenticity of the film’s world.

Overall, the glimpse positions 'SYG' (Sambarala Yetigattu) as an intense, emotionally charged, and visually grand period action drama, fuelled by strong performances and technical brilliance. It’s a bold statement from both Sai Durgha Tej and Rohith KP, signaling a new benchmark for Telugu cinema’s mythic-action genre.

Sources close to the unit say that Sai Durgha Tej is gearing up to deliver a spectacular cinematic experience with this film, which is being touted as one of the boldest and most imaginative ventures in recent times.

The film, which will feature Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, will also feature Jagapathi Babu, Sai Kumar, Srikanth, Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles. It is slated for a massive pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

--IANS

mkr/