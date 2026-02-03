Gautham Vasudev Menon on completing 25 years in film industry: Audiences' acceptance is the ultimate reward!

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) Ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon, who has now completed 25 glorious years in the film industry, has now penned a note of gratitude in which he has told his audiences that their acceptance was the ultimate reward.

Taking to his X timeline to share his statement that was titled 'A Quarter-century of frames and feelings', the usually reticent director said, "It is often said that cinema is not just about capturing moving images; it is about capturing time itself. And as I pause to mark twenty-five years since I first shouted "Action," I am overwhelmed not by the passage of time, but by the volume of memories that time has generously afforded me."

He further added, "Twenty five years in this magnificent, demanding industry is not a solitary achievement. It is a tapestry woven from the dreams, dedication and talent of countless individuals who walked alongside me."

He then expressed gratitude to a number of people beginning with the actors who had worked with him.

He wrote, "My deepest gratitude and love go to the artists: The actors who took the fictional beings in my head and gave them a soul, a voice and a heartbeat. You breathed life into my words, often finding depths in characters that I hadn't realized were there."

Gautham Menon then thanked his deeply loyal crew. He said, "To my crew: The silent architects of my imagination who have stood behind the lens for twenty-five years with me, my gratitude and respect are as deep as the love we share for Cinema.I stand on the shoulders of giants, the masters of cinema whose work ignited the spark in me and to my mentors who guided my early steps - thank you for showing me the way."

Admitting that the work of his contemporaries challenged him, the director said, "To my contemporaries and fellow directors, your work challenges and inspires me daily. The camaraderie we share in this shared pursuit of storytelling is invaluable."

He ended the note with a message to his audiences. He wrote, "Finally, to my lovely audience. You have welcomed my stories into your lives, allowed my characters to inhabit your conversations and embraced the varying shades of love, conflicts and life I have tried to portray. Your acceptance is the ultimate reward. Thank you for an incredible and unforgettable night at the #YennoduVaaVeeduVaraikkum concert. It was a soulful reminder to know why I do what I do. My love affair with cinema continues. The next frame awaits... Until then, with lots of love, Gautham Vasudev Menon."

