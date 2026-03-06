Gautham Ram Karthik's next film titled 'Bloody Politics'

Chennai, March 6 ( IANS) The makers of director Dhina Raghavan's eagerly awaited upcoming political action thriller, featuring actor Gautham Ram Karthik in the lead, on Friday announced the title of their film as 'Bloody Politics'.

The makers announced the title through a title teaser that was launched by popular actor Arya and ace director Mari Selvaraj.

“The mind is everything. What we think, we become.” With this thought-provoking proverb attributed to Gautama Buddha, the title teaser of Bloody Politics, directed by Dhina Raghavan, opens on an intriguing note, instantly setting the tone for what promises to be a gripping political drama.

The teaser gradually draws the audience into its world through a striking conversation between an elderly man, played by Jayapalan, and the unseen voice of the protagonist. Their exchange revolves around the symbolism and significance of a flagpole, subtly weaving in political references that span from Arignar Anna to actor Vijay. These moments are brought alive through the sharp and impactful dialogues penned by critically acclaimed filmmaker Raju Murugan.

What follows is a compelling montage where the voice over seamlessly blends with a series of breathtaking action sequences, culminating in the powerful reveal of Gautham Ram Karthik and the film’s striking title: 'Bloody Politics'. The teaser leaves a strong impression with its intense narrative undertone and gripping visual treatment.

The presentation stands out for its engaging technical finesse. Cinematographer Pratheep Kaliraja lends the visuals a gritty and immersive appeal, while composer Sam CS amplifies the entire experience with a thunderous background score that heightens the drama and intensity. Together, these elements create a teaser that not only grabs attention but also significantly raises expectations for the film.

While Gautham Ram Karthik leads the film, Anchana Nethrun appears as the female lead. The film also features Selvaraghavan in a pivotal role alongside Robbie, P. Vasu, A. Venkatesh, Maaran, Indumathi, Aditya Kathir, Bakkiyam Sankar and others.

'Bloody Politics' is being produced by director Ganesh K. Babu, best known for having directed the critically acclaimed superhit film 'Dada'. Ganesh K Babu has produced this film under his banner Draft by GKB, with Sanjay Muthukumar V as co-producer. The striking teaser presentation also highlights the confident directorial vision of Dhina Raghavan.

The film’s technical crew includes Tha.Ramalingam as art director and Deepak S as editor. Lyrics for the songs have been penned by Yugabharathi, Ganesh K. Babu and Sowmiya Bharathi D. The additional technical team includes Costume designer Gayathri Balasubramanian, Stunt choreographer Abishek Srinivas and executive producer Durai Karthik.

