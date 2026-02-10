Gautham Ram Karthik-starrer ROOT's post production progressing at brisk pace, says producer

Chennai, Feb 10 (IANS) The makers of director Sooriyaprathap's upcoming sci-fi crime thriller 'ROOT' (Running Out Of Time), featuring actor Gautham Ram Karthik in the lead, have now disclosed that the post production work of the film is progressing at a brisk pace and that they were extremely pleased with the way the film was shaping up.

The film, which is being produced by Shaik Mujeeb, Sanjai Shankar, Rajarajan Gananasambandam and Dhanishtan Fernando, is currently powering ahead with an intense and meticulously planned post-production schedule.

Having wrapped up shooting across Chennai and multiple locations, the film has now moved into full-fledged post-production, with editing, sound design, music composition, VFX integration, and DI works progressing simultaneously at a brisk pace.

The makers are focused on crafting a gripping cinematic experience that matches the scale and ambition envisioned during production.

Producer Shaik Mujeeb, who expressed his happiness and confidence about the way the film is shaping up, said, “We are extremely pleased with the output coming together in post-production. Every department is delivering beyond expectations — from the edit and background score to the VFX and sound design. ROOT is a technically demanding film, and the team’s dedication and precision are helping us achieve exactly the kind of quality we aimed for. The rushes and the current cuts look very promising, and we are confident audiences will experience something intense and fresh on screen.”

Written and directed by Sooriyaprathap S, ROOT – Running Out of Time, sources say will be a blend of suspense, emotion, and high-concept storytelling. It will have strong performances and a gripping narrative treatment.

The film stars Gautham Ram Karthik in the lead, alongside Aparshakti Khurana making his Tamil debut in a pivotal role. The ensemble cast also includes Bhavya Trikha, Y. Gee. Mahendra, Pavni Reddy, Linga and RJ Anandhi.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Arjun Raja, editing by John Abraham and music by Aran Ray.

