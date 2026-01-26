Gauahar Khan shares the mom edition of the popular 'Teri Dulhan Sajaungi' trend

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan has jumped on the popular 'Teri Dulhan Sajaungi' trend on social media.

Sharing the mom edition of the trend on her IG, Gauahar was seen dancing on the track from the film "Barsaat" featuring Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu.

Gauahar performed the hookstep of the 'Teri Dulhan Sajaungi' in front of her son Zehaan and husband Zaid Darbar.

The 'Bigg Boss 7' winner revealed that her son was asking to be picked by his mother for the last two hours. However, after dodging his request for such a long time, Gauahar finally gave in towards the end of the video.

The clip further included the text, "POV: when ur toddler's fave words are 'mommy Godi Godi Godi'!!!"

"Jab poore 2 ghante ,u have dodged taking his mommy pick me up requests , !!!! #mommypromises #toddlermoms #iykyk @zaid_darbar u know what I mean … hahahaha @kausarsulemankhan thank u for the tip , finally wore it (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Recently, Bollywood divas Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu got nostalgic as the song "Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi" from their 2005 outing "Barsaat" turned into a new social media trend.

Several netizens flooded social media with reels and videos dancing to the song.

PeeCee took to the Stories section of her Instagram and re-shared an influencer's video dancing on "Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi".

Tagging her co-stars Bipasha and Bobby Deol, PeeCee wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Barsaat is the new trend? Seems like it (sic)”.

Priyanka even reshared the song on her Insta Stories, along with the text, "lol...babies @BipashaBasu".

Reacting to this, Bipasha reshared Priyanka's post, and tagging PeeCee added "and now Hot Mammas".

With Priyanka, Bipasha, and Bobby playing lead roles, the story of "Barsaat" is believed to be loosely based on the 2002 American film "Sweet Home Alabama".

Crooned by Alka Yagnik, Kailash Kher, and Priyanka, the "Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi" track has been composed by Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Rathod.

