G V Prakash on 'Mask' single 'Kannu Muzhi': Will reveal how special this song is when it becomes a blockbuster!

Chennai, Oct 7 (IANS) National Award winning music director G V Prakash has expressed confidence that 'Kannu Muzhi', the just released first single from the Kavin-starrer 'Mask', will emerge a chartbuster and has said that he will disclose how special the number is once it becomes a "blockbuster".

G V Prakash made these statements in reply to actor Kavin, who thanked him for the foot tapping number.

Soon after the song released, Kavin took to his X timeline to thank G V Prakash, the music director of the film.

Kavin said, "Manasu rekka molachu parakkudhu yaathae :) Thanks for this bro @gvprakash (My heart has grown wings and is now in flight! Thanks for this bro.)"

To this, G V Prakash responded saying, "You are welcome Kavin. You know how special this song is? Will reveal it later when it’s a blockbuster!"

The peppy, romantic number has been set to tune by G V Prakash and has been rendered by Anthony Daasan and Sublahshini.

For the unaware, Andrea is turning producer with director Vikarnan Ashok’s upcoming Tamil film, ‘Mask’, featuring actor Kavin in the lead.

Interestingly, this film will have Andrea, not just producing it, but also reportedly playing the antagonist in it.

This is not the first time that Andrea is playing the antagonist in a film. She was seen playing such a role in director Vetri Maran’s Vada Chennai.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Kavin, for the first time in his career, will be seen in an explosive action entertainer.

One other interesting aspect about the posters released is that all of them have the phrase ‘Vaathiyaaraga Vetri Maran’, giving rise to speculation that director Vetrimaran plays a Vaathiyaar (Teacher) in the film. However, the first single has put to rest such speculation, making it clear that Vetrimaaran has been playing the role of a mentor to the unit with regard to this project.

The film, which has triggered huge interest among film buffs and fans, has music by National Award winning music director G V Prakash and cinematography by one of the best in the business R D Rajashekar.

Editing for the film, which is now in its final stages of shooting, is by Ramar and art direction is by Jacki and Vijay Iyyappan.

The film, which is jointly produced by Andrea and S P Chockalingam, is to be presented by director Vetri Maran’s Grassroot Film Company.

--IANS

mkr/