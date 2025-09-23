From SRK to Rani Mukerji: A complete list of the 71st National Film Awards winners

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, honored the recipients of the prestigious 71st National Film Awards on Tuesday during a ceremony held in Delhi. Here is a complete list of all the National Award Winners for 2025 -
Best Feature Film – '12th Fail'
Vinod Chopra Films, Vidhu
Vinod Chopra
Best Debut Film of a Director – Ashish Avinash Bende –
'Aatmapamphlet'
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'
Dharma Productions, Karan Johar
Best Children’s Film – 'Naal 2'
Aatpat Production, Zee Studios, Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti
Best Direction Sudipto Sen – 'The Kerala Story'
Best Film in AVGC (Best Visual Effects) – Jetty Venkat Kumar
Hanu-Man
Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values 'Sam Bahadur'
Unilazer Ventures, Meghna Gulzar
Best Actor in a Leading Role Shah Rukh Khan – 'Jawan' / Vikrant
Massey – '12th Fail'
Best Actress in a Leading Role – Rani Mukerji
'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'
Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Vijayaraghavan 'Pookkaalam' / M. S. Bhaskar – 'Parking'
Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Urvashi – 'Ullozhukku' / Janki Bodiwala – 'Vash'
Best Child Artist – Sukriti Veni Bandreddi – 'Gandhi Tatha Chettu' / Kabir Khandare – 'Gypsy' / Treesha Thosar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav Jagtap – 'Naal 2'
Best Male Playback Singer – P V N S Rohit
'Baby' (Premistunna)
Best Female Playback Singer – Shilpa Rao
'Jawan' (Chaleya)
Best Cinematography – Prasantanu Mohapatra
'The Kerala Story'
Best Screenplay (Original) – Sai Rajesh – Baby / Ramkumar
Balakrishnan – 'Parking'
Best Dialogues – Deepak Kingrani
'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai'
Best Sound Design – Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan
Muralidharan
'Animal'
Best Editing – Midhun Murali
'Pookkaalam'
Best Production Design – Mohandas
'2018'
Best Costume Design – Sachin Lovalekar, Divvya Gambhir,
Nidhhi Gambhir – 'Sam Bahadur'
Best Make-up – Shrikant Desai
'Sam Bahadur'
Best Lyrics – Kasarla Shyam
'Balagam' (Ooru Palletooru)
Best Choreography – Vaibhavi Merchant –
'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' (Dhindhora Baje Re)
Best Documentary – God Vulture and Human – Rishiraj Agarwal
Best Short Film – Giddh (The Scavenger)
Manish Saini
Best Film Critic – Utpal Datta
--IANS
pm/