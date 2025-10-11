Foreign schedule of Ravi Teja's #RT76 gets underway in Spain

Hyderabad, Oct 11 (IANS) The unit of director Kishore Tirumala's upcoming film, featuring Telugu star Ravi Teja in the lead, has now begun its foreign schedule in Valencia, Spain.

For the unaware, the full-fledged entertainer, which is tentatively being referred to as #RT76, is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner. Sources in the know say that the film is being made stylishly on a big canvas.

Sources point out that the unit has begun its shooting schedule at Valencia in Spain and that they will look to shoot in nearby islands as well. This will be followed by a stretch in Geneva and France.

It may be recalled that for the last few days, the team had been conducting an extensive location recce in order to finalise the best places to shoot. The team aims to shoot crucial talkie portions and two songs choreographed by Sekhar Master in this 25-day foreign schedule. Sources further add that while one of the songs to be shot will be a peppy dance number, the other will be a soulful melody.

Ravi Teja, known for his electric screen presence, will be seen sporting a stylish new avatar in this film touted to be a full-fledged family drama laced with humor, emotion, and Ravi Teja's signature mass appeal.

Director Kishore Tirumala, acclaimed for his emotionally rich narratives, has crafted a story that promises to strike a chord with all sections of the audience.

The film also boasts a top-tier technical crew. Prasad Murella is handling the cinematography of the film, while National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad is on board as its editor. The film will have music by one of the highly rated music directors in the film industry, Bheems Ceciroleo.AS Prakash leads the production design for the film.

