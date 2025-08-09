First single 'Panimalare' from Dulquer Salmaan's much-awaited period drama 'Kaantha' released

Chennai, Aug 9 (IANS) The makers of director Selvamani Selvaraj's much-anticipated period drama, 'Kaantha', featuring actors Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead, on Saturday released the mellifluous romantic first single 'Panimalare' from the film.

Taking to his social media timelines, actor Dulquer Salmaan shared the link to the freshly released first single and wrote, "A love that echoes through time. Our first single is OUT NOW! #PANIMALARE #PASIMANASE. Groove along to this captivating rhythm with us, as we paint the town red with our first single of @kaanthafilm. Know their story on September 12th in theatres worldwide.A @thespiritmedia and @dqswayfarerfilms production."

The retro style melodious number, which has been picturised on Dulquer and Bhagyashri, has been set to tune by Jhanu Chanthar and Sivam. It has lyrics by Kutti Revathi, with additional lyrics having been penned by Sivam and Deepika Karthik Kumar. The song has been rendered by Pradeep Kumar and Priyanka NK.

The film has triggered a lot of interest in audiences and fans, especially after the makers released a teaser recently.

The teaser that was released recently begins with an announcer stating that 'Saantha', the film being made by Modern Studios, will be Tamil cinema's first horror film. Ayya (Samuthirakani) is the writer and director of this film and Dulquer Salmaan is the hero of the film. It is evident that both the director and the hero of the film are now at loggerheads with one another and are no longer on talking terms. While Ayya wants a scene in which a character called Chandran gets scared after seeing a spirit called Neeli to be shot first, Dulquer wants some other pleasant scene to be shot first.

The hero and the director are bitter enemies only now but there was a time when both of them loved and respected each other before turning foes. The teaser shows that Ayya is the one who trained and made Dulquer the hero he is today. However, all that is a thing of the past. While Ayya seeks to make the heroine the central character of the film, Dulquer continues to make changes. In the end, the teaser shows Dulquer changing the title of the film from 'Saantha' to 'Kaantha'.

The makers have also made it clear that the film will hit screens on September 12 this year.

A gripping period dramatic thriller set in 1950s Madras, 'Kaantha' will look to transport the viewers to the soul of that era. It captures a moment in time when tradition and modernity collided, giving rise to stories both personal and profound.

Sources close to the unit say that the film, which has been anchored by powerful performances, is a richly textured story and has stunning visuals.

The film, which is being jointly produced by Spirit Media and Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, has cinematography by ace cameraman Dani Sanchez Lopaz and music by Jhanu Chanthar. Art direction for the film is by Tha. Ramalingam and editing is by Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalves.

