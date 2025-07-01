Filmmaker Milap Zaveri begins UK schedule of ‘Masti 4’, says ‘grateful for this opportunity’

Mumbai: Filmmaker Milap Zaveri took to social media to announce the beginning of the UK schedule for his upcoming comedy film “Masti 4.”

Sharing his excitement, Zaveri expressed gratitude for the opportunity and hinted at a fun-filled ride ahead. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the writer-director posted a throwback photo from 2003, captured during a story sitting and script session for ‘Masti’ in Lonavala, when he was the film’s writer. In the image, Milap Zaveri is seen posing alongside the other team of the film.

For the caption, he wrote, “This pic was clicked 22 years ago in 2003 in Lonavala at the story sitting/Script session of #Masti when i was the writer of the film Now 21 years later I start the shoot of the UK schedule of #Mastiii4 as the director. Grateful for this opportunity and the journey till here. Huge responsibility on my shoulders to take this super successful and loved franchise ahead. Will do my best.”

“Masti 4” will also star Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Vivek Oberoi, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Ruhii Singh. The series first hit the screens in 2004 and quickly gained popularity for its adult comedy and quirky plotlines. The original film followed the misadventures of three married men looking to break free from their monotonous routines, resulting in a string of hilarious situations. Over the years, the franchise has featured leading ladies like Amrita Rao, Genelia D'Souza, Karishma Tanna, and Mishti in key roles.

The third film in the franchise, “Great Grand Masti” (2016), starred Mishti, Pooja Bose, and Shraddha Das in lead roles, with Urvashi Rautela and Sonali Raut played key characters.

Actor Aftab Shivdasani had been sharing updates about "Masti 4," directed by Milap Zaveri, on social media.

The film officially went on floors in December 2024, with Aftab confirming the news by posting a photo of the clapperboard labeled Masti 4. He also shared a picture alongside co-star Riteish Deshmukh. Another photo featured veteran actor Jeetendra with the cast, highlighting his presence on set. The film is being produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, headed by his daughter Ekta Kapoor and son Tusshar Kapoor.

--IANS