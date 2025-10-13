Farhan Akhtar says Big B’s handwritten letter ‘is most prestigious award of all’

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Farhan Akhtar has revealed that a hand-written letter from Amitabh Bachchan, which the megastar sent him after watching Dil Chahta Hai, remains the most prestigious award for the filmmaker, actor, and singer.

It was during Big B’s 83rd birthday celebrations on the sets of “Kaun Banega Crorepati Season”, when Farhan and Javed Akhtar sat on the hotseat for an episode for the quiz-based reality show.

During the episode Farhan shared the touching revelation and said: “We all know how much you (Big B) love writing letters. In my office, there’s a corner where I display all my film awards.”

“And right there, alongside them, I’ve placed your letter — the one you wrote to me after watching Dil Chahta Hai. For me, that letter is the most prestigious award of all. Thank you so much," he added.

To which, the thespian replied saying that he has known Farhan since he was a child.

“And then suddenly, you were directing, creating films, and bringing something so refreshing to Indian cinema. Dil Chahta Hai was truly a game-changer. I was amazed—this boy who grew up around us is now making such incredible cinema! I just had to write to you,” he added.

In the same episode, Big B recreated the magic of his 1973 film “Zanjeer” with veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar.

He mouthed the lines: “Jab tak baithne ko na kaha jaaye sharafat se khade raho; yeh police station hai; tumhare baap ka ghar nahi”.

Zanjeer is an action crime film directed and produced by Prakash Mehra and written by Salim–Javed. The film also stars Jaya Bhaduri, Pran, Ajit Khan and Bindu.

Zanjeer was the first of many collaborations between Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar and Big B. Ever since Zanjeer, Salim–Javed wrote many of their subsequent scripts with Bachchan for the lead role and insisted on him being cast for their later films, including blockbusters such as Deewaar and Sholay, establishing Amitabh as a superstar.

The film followed the story of Vijay, an inspector who is suspended from duty, sets out to find his parents' murderers. With the help of a street-wise girl and a foe-turned-friend, he plans his revenge.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

dc/