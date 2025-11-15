Farah Khan shares glimpse from Barjatya style baby shower of Rajkummar and Patralekha

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) As Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa become parents to an adorable baby girl, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan dropped a glimpse of their fun baby shower on social media.

The video posted by Farah on her Instagram Stories had Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, and Rajkummar tapping a foot on the "Joote Do Paise Lo" track from Sooraj Barjatya's 1994 release "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!".

We could also see Patralekhaa crooning the popular track while sitting on the couch.

Sonakshi's actor husband, Zaheer Iqbal, and Huma's actor brother Saqib Saleem were also seen joining in the celebration.

Uploading the clip, Farah wrote, "We celebrated in advance (laughing with tears face emoji) Sooraj Barjatya style...#babyshower @rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa...(sic)."

Farah also congratulated the new parents on the arrival of their little bundle of joy with a lovely social media wish.

She shared a few more glimpses from Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's baby shower on Instagram and advised the couple to enjoy this beautiful phase of their life.

The 'Om Shanti Om' maker wrote on the photo-sharing app, "The Baby is here!! Congratulations @patralekhaa n @rajkummar_rao .. enjoy this beautiful phase of life (sparkling heart emojis) n remember for any baby advice.. main hoon na.. (winking face with tongue emoji) (sic)."

"p.s.- @iamhumaq luckily we just about did the baby shower in time (face with tears of joy emoji)," Farah added.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced the arrival of their firstborn on social media with a post that read, "We are over the moon God has blessed us with a Baby girl...Blessed parents Patralekhaa and Rajkumaar(sic)."

The post further included the caption, "(red heart and folded hands emoji) The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary. (sic)."

The couple shared the news of their first pregnancy back in July this year.

They informed about the new addition to the family through a joint post, saying, "Baby on the way - Patralekhaa & Rajkummar (sic)."

--IANS

pm/