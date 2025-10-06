Esha Deol gives a sweet shout-out to brother Boby Deol as he completes 30 years in Bollywood

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress Esha Deol celebrated a special milestone in her brother Bobby Deol’s career, giving him a heartfelt shout-out as he completed 30 years in Bollywood.

The actress praised his journey in the film industry, highlighting his dedication and contribution to Indian cinema over the past three decades. Taking to her Instagram stories, Esha reshared Bobby’s post and wrote, “30 years and lots lots more power @iambobbydeol,” followed by heart emojis.

The video montage showcases posters of the films Bobby Deol has starred in over the years and also highlights his recent blockbuster, “Animal.”

In the clip, the Soldier actor is heard saying, “I've been a part of some amazing films throughout my career. But then, Animal changed everything for me. Grateful and overwhelmed with the love I've always received from my fans. To all my fans who stood by me. I love you, I love you, I love you. I just started and I have a long way to go.”

Interestingly, Esha Deol’s post also reminds of their past estrangement, highlighting that the siblings were on strained terms for years before reconnecting a few years ago.

Dharmendra has been married twice. His first marriage was to Prakash Kaur when he was just 19 years old, and together they have four children: actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with two daughters, Ajeita Deol and Vijeta Deol. Esha and Ahana Deol are Dharmendra’s daughters from his second wife, actress Hema Malini.

Marking his 30 years in the industry, Bobby Deol wrote, “30 years of many emotions on and off screen … all made worthwhile by your love That fire still burns and I’m just getting started!.”

Bobby Deol featured in several films including “Barsaat,” “Gupt: The Hidden Truth,” “Kareeb,” “Soldier,” “Badal,” “Hum To Mohabbat Karega,” “Bichhoo,” “Ajnabee,” “Humraaz,” and “Jhoom Barabar Jhoom.” Following this phase, his career experienced a slowdown. He later found moderate success with projects like “Apne,” “Yamla Pagla Deewana,” and “Housefull 4.”

Recently, however, Bobby made a powerful comeback with critically and commercially acclaimed works such as “Class of '83,” “Aashram,” “Animal,” “Love Hostel,” and “The Ba***ds of Bollywood.”

