Ed Westwick’s funny take on love: Still working on sharing my food

London, Nov 10 (IANS) Actor Ed Westwick, best known for his role as Chuck Bass in the popular series Gossip Girl, shared a light-hearted post on social media, giving fans a peek into his sense of humour about “true love.”

Westwick, who is married to Bollywood actress Amy Jackson, took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures enjoying a meal with his baby seated next to him. Another photo showed the actor playfully interacting with his toddler at a restaurant.

Sharing the photographs, Westwick wrote: “They say true love is sharing your food… still working on that one I’m afraid, wishing you all a beautiful weekend from us xo.”

It was in August 2024, when Amy is known for films like 'Thaandavam', 'I', 'Yevadu' and 'Crakk', married Westwick. The couple tied the knot on the Amalfi Coast in Italy in 2024.

He wrote in the caption, "You're gonna need to change your IG handle ;) @iamamyjackson. we did a little chilled Pizza and Pasta night to welcome our family and the wedding party. The temperature is perfect, the vibes. Let's go @biancobouquetweddings we love you."

The actress earlier dated actor Prateik Babbar. She began dating hotelier George Panayiotou, the son of English-Cypriot businessman Andreas Panayiotou, in December 2015. They became engaged in Zambia on January 1, 2019. Their son was born on September 19, 2019. The couple later broke up in 2021.

Westwick welcomed son Oscar with Amy in March. The English star in May earlier this year said nothing prepared him for how wonderful fatherhood is.

“Very amazing, very beautiful. Nothing can prepare you. Incredibly surreal and just this wave of emotion that I haven't felt at any other point. They say you can't describe it and that is accurate. It's a beautiful thing. I think the motivation you feel, the sense of love, sense of responsibility, it's something that I was very welcoming of," He told people.com.

Westwick and Amy announced Oscar’s birth in March with a shared Instagram post, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

They wrote: "Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick.”

