ED summons Bengali actor Ankush Hazra over alleged promotion of illegal betting app

Kolkata, Aug 30 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned popular Bengali actor Ankush Hazra in connection with its ongoing investigation into the promotion of illegal betting apps.

Sources in the central investigation agency said on Saturday that the actor has been asked to appear before its officers at its CGO Complex office in Kolkata's Salt Lake area on September 16.

There has been no official reaction from the actor following the summons from the ED. He is the first Bengali actor to receive a summons in connection with this particular case.

Since last year, several Bollywood and South Indian film stars and cricketers have been under the scanner for allegedly promoting illegal betting apps.

The list includes Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, as well as Harbhajan Singh, Urvashi Rautela, and Suresh Raina.

Last June, several stars, including Suresh-Harbhajan, recorded their statements with the central investigation agency.

Several of these stars are now in legal trouble for promoting illegal betting apps.

According to sources, this time, Ankush Hazra is also on that list. It is learnt that the actors are being questioned as part of the ED's ongoing investigation into the promotion of the banned online betting app platforms. In that context, the Bengali actor will also have to appear before the ED office.

Sources said that betting companies are using social media of hugely popular stars to promote their apps and websites. Since popular stars are associated with this advertisement, the general public is naturally influenced to use such apps.

It is alleged that the stars received financial benefits in exchange for promoting these apps. Investigators suspect that these betting apps have illegally earned several crores of rupees.

It is also alleged that the money was transferred through hawala to avoid the attention of the investigating agency.

--IANS

sch/skp