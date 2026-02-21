'Dragon 2' on the cards? Ashwath Marimuthu, Pradeep Ranganathan's cryptic posts suggest sequel to Tamil blockbuster!

Chennai, Feb 21 (IANS) On the occasion of blockbuster film ‘Dragon’ completing one year, the film's director Ashwath Marimuthu and the film's hero, Pradeep Ranganathan, have now both put out posts on social media that suggest that a second part of the film may well be on the cards.

Taking to his X timeline on Saturday, director Ashwath Marimuthu wrote, "1 year of Dragon ! Blast working with this self made star @pradeeponelife. When friends come together for work, the relationship is at stake ! But the same stake pushes you to delive. Keep growing more PR! Thanks to @Ags_production & my team. WE WILL COME BACK ‘2’nd TIME (winking smiley)."

The fact that Ashwath Marimuthu had highlighted the number 2 in his tweet got fans excited. Adding to the excitement was Pradeep Ranganathan's tweet.

Pradeep Ranganathan on his X timeline wrote, "Friend to Director transition took some time for me. But now I have the best in both with me. Coming soon:" and posted a picture of two dragons.

Earlier in the morning, actress Kayadu Lohar, who had played the female lead in the film, took to her Instagram page to post pictures of her on the sets of the film, she wrote, "Dragon turns 1 today! The journey where it all started. Thank you for giving me a place in your heart and for welcoming me so graciously. Pallavi will always be special.Thank you and congratulations @ashwath_marimuthu @pradeep_ranganathan @archanakalpathi @agsentertainment."

The film was a roaring success when it released last year. It not only set the cash registers ringing and emerged a huge blockbuster but also fetched all the actors of the film lots of love and admiration from the audiences.

Dragon, which was already declared a success even before it released because of the money it made through non-theatricals, took a very strong opening, collecting 50 crores in just three days.

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, the film had Pradeep Ranganathan playing the lead along with Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar. Music for the film was by Leon James and cinematography was by Niketh Bommi.

Editing for the film was by Pradeep E Ragav and stunts were by Vicky and Dilip Subbarayan. The story for the film was jointly penned by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan while the dialogues and screenplay were by Ashwath Marimuthu.

The film was co-directed by Ramesh Narayanan and costumes were by Dinesh Manoharan and Praveen Raja.

