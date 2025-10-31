Don't watch 'Ratsasan' before stepping into the world of 'Aaryan', says actor Vishnu Vishal!

Chennai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actor and producer Vishnu Vishal has requested audiences not to revisit his superhit film 'Ratsasan' before turning up to watch his new investigative crime thriller 'Aaryan', which is to hit screens on Friday.

Taking to his X timeline, actor Vishnu Vishal, who has established himself as a bankable star in Tamil cinema by delivering hits consistently, penned a heartfelt note of gratitude to the entire team of 'Aaryan' on the eve of the film's release.

In his note, Vishnu Vishal also made a request to audiences, saying, "People often say, "leave your brains at home" while watching some films. For 'Aaryan', I'd gently say - please put your thinking cap on and experience the film. And yes... a small request - don't watch 'Ratsasan' before stepping into the world of 'Aaryan'."

In his note of gratitude, Vishnu Vishal said, "It's been three years since I've had a release as a solo lead, and Aaryan feels like the right film to make that return - because it's everything I've been waiting for: intense, fresh, and unlike anything I've done before."

Expressing gratitude to his director Praveen for patiently waiting through his other commitments and never losing faith in the project, Vishnu Vishal said,"His (Praveen's) belief and clarity have shaped Aaryan into the gripping thriller it is today."

The actor also went on to thank both the film's editor and cameraman for their dedication. He wrote, "To my brilliant editor San Lokesh, who lived and breathed this film day and night, and DOP Harish Kannan, whose stunning visuals give Aaryan its pulse and personality - thank you both for your dedication and artistry."

To the film's music director Ghibran, Vishnu Vishal wrote, "A huge shoutout to Ghibran sir, who came in midway but turned the film's soundscape into a banger. And to our talented cast - Shraddha, Maanasa, and of course, the one and only Selvaraghavan, who stands as the tall pillar of Aaryan - thank you for bringing such depth and power to this story."

He also went on to explain how emotional he was feeling as the film geared up for its release. "To every single member of our crew who poured their heart into this film, I owe you my gratitude. Tomorrow, Aaryan finally releases, and it's an emotional moment for me - I've been connected to this journey for a very long time," he wrote.

