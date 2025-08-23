Divya Khosla introduced as Sitara in Jatadhara

Mumbai 23 August (IANS): Actress Divya Khossla will be seen in an upcoming project titled as Jatadhara. The movie presenters Zee Studios, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Prerna Arora unveiled the first look of Divya Khossla as Sitara, offering audiences a glimpse into the movie and all that awaits on the big screen.

For the uninitiated, Jatadhara is an upcoming epic adventure rooted in Indian mythology. With its stellar cast, visuals, and high-concept narrative, the film promises to be one of the highly anticipated releases of the year.

The teaser that was recently released crossed 50 million views and garnered appreciation. Sudheer Babu looked intense, while Sonakshi Sinha looked good in a transformative avatar.

The film blends cultural heritage with innovation, for a great big-screen experience. Talking about Jatadhara, Divya Khossla said,

“Jatadhara is not just a film it’s an experience rooted in our mythology yet told with such scale and vision that it feels truly global. Playing Sitara has been deeply fulfilling, and I truly admire Prerna Arora as a filmmaker who consistently brings larger-than-life stories to cinema. Her ability to blend grandeur with emotion is inspiring, and I feel proud to be part of this powerful journey.”

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Co-Produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, Creative Producer Divya Vijay, Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami the film features music by Zee Music Co.

Divya Khossla also has another project lined up titled Ek Chatur Naar! The teaser of the comedy thriller Ek Chatur Naar, recently was out and gave the audiences a taste of the madness to come. It showcased a twisted tale of charm, mind games, and hilarious misadventures. The movie also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh along with Divya Khossla.

With the voiceover by Ravi Kishan in the teaser and smooth storytelling by director Umesh Shukla, Ek Chatur Naar sets the stage for a high-stakes battle of wits.

IANS

