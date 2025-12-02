Director Anusha Rizvi on ‘The Great Shamsuddin Family’: It isn’t just about interruptions

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Anusha Rizvi, who directed the acclaimed film “Peepli Live,” is returning to feature filmmaking with a comedy-drama titled “The Great Shamsuddin Family” that examines modern Indian family dynamics.

“At its core, the film isn’t just about interruptions; it’s about how family, even at its most exasperating, shapes us in ways we can’t escape,” Rizvi said.

“Through Bani’s day of glorious madness, I hope audiences recognize glimpses of their own mothers, aunts, siblings, and that one relative who always shows up at the wrong moment but with the right heart.”

The film stars Kritika Kamra as Bani Ahmed, a writer racing against a career-defining 12-hour deadline when her home becomes ground zero for a family crisis.

It also stars Purab Kohli, Farida Jalal, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Juhi Babbar, Sheeba Chaddha, Dolly Ahluwalia, Natasha Rastogi and Nishank Verma.

Set over one day in Delhi, the narrative follows Bani as mothers, aunts, cousins and former romantic interests descend on her apartment, each bringing their own emergencies. As the protagonist navigates interfaith complexities, generational conflicts and family expectations, she faces a choice between pursuing international career opportunities or remaining with her family, reports variety.com.

Kritika says her character as the quintessential eldest daughter in a middle-income family who prioritizes others’ needs over her own ambitions.

“She’s quietly dependable, endlessly responsible, and always putting herself last, even when all she wants is a single day to focus on her own future,” the actor said.

For Shreya , the film marks her first time doing comedy after a run of serious, heavy-handed dramatic roles.

Sheeba stressed the film’s single-location setting.

“Everything, the humor, the conflicts, the emotions unfolds under one roof, creating a world that’s both intimate and wildly entertaining,” she said.

Purab tagged the production as a mirror reflecting typical Indian family dynamics, report variety.com.

“That’s exactly what makes it so relatable and so warm,” he said.

“The Great Shamsuddin Family” premieres December 12 on JioHotstar.

--IANS

dc/