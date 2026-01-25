Dinesh Karthik showers praise on Vikram Prabhu's cop drama 'Sirai'

Chennai, Jan 25(IANS) Cricketer Dinesh Karthik has now showered praise on debut director Suresh Rajakumari's critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Sirai', featuring actors Vikram Prabhu and LK Akshay in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline to share his thoughts on the gripping cop drama, which went on to emerge a superhit, Dinesh Karthik wrote, "Watched SIRAI yesterday. Such a lovely movie. So well shot. Realistic and relatable with a heart warming love story. I'm sure the director would've done extensive research to get a movie like this right. Loved the performances from Vikram Prabhu and his co actors. Well done to all the technicians involved!"

Actress and producer Khushbu Sundar too took to her social media timelines to praise the film which has already come in for widespread from both audiences and critics.

Khusbhu wrote, "Finally watched the much spoken about silent genuine winner of recent times, #Sirai. A must watch. Simple story told brilliantly. Everyone has performed fantastically. Especially @iamVikramPrabhu. So proud of you Vikram. Your understanding of the character and delivering with so much restraint proves you are the new chip of the old block. So proud of you."

She also went on to praise the director of the film, saying, "Director #SureshRajakumari deserves a pat for the perfect starcast. Actually everything is just perfect. Not a lose scene, not an unwanted scene or songs. Congratulations to the entire cast and the crew on the humongous success. #Sirai #successful #deserves"

Dinesh Karthik and Khushbu are the latest to praise 'Sirai'. It may be recalled that ace director Shankar and cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin too had praised the film.

Taking to his X timeline, Shankar, who is considered one of the leading directors in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, had said, "#Sirai- Such a good film. Really moved me to tears in many places. Loved all the characters and their performances which stayed with me after the film."

The director then went on to shower praise on each of the artistes, who had done outstanding work in the film. He wrote, "@iamVikramPrabhu gave a staunch performance throughout the film. #LKAkshayKumar and #AnishmaAnilkumar’s acting captured their character’s innocence and emotions beautifully."

Shankar then went on to congratulate the film's producer, saying, " My heartfelt wishes to the producer #SSLalitKumar for bringing us this gem. Director #SureshRajakumari imprisoned our hearts with his excellent debut. The message in the last scene was solid and very relevant. Tamil Cinema ending the year on a high-note."

It may be recalled that cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin too had praised the film last year.

Ashwin, while talking about the film, had said, "Really liked the film a lot. It was a very gripping film. In today's day and age, watching a film without touching one's phone is a big thing. I did not touch my phone while watching this film completely. Fabulous acting actually -- be it Vikram (Prabhu) and Akshay (Kumar) and all the cast members. The way they have built each character, it didn't look like a hero's film at all. It looked like everybody's movie. It was very nice. Refreshing for Tamil cinema!"

