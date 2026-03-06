Dia Mirza lauds Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Assi’, calls it ‘one of the most important films of our times’

Mumbai March 6 (IANS) Actress Dia Mirza has strongly praised filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for his recently released film ‘Assi’, and called it a powerful and significant cinematic effort.

Dia shared a video clip from the film on her social media account and expressed admiration for the director and the entire team behind the project.

Sharing the video clip from the movie, the actress wrote, “Thank you Anubhav Sinha. For going where no one else goes. For saying what no one else dare say. But most importantly, for listening to the voice in your heart.”

She added, “ASSI is one of the most important films of our times. Each word, each pause, each beat, creates a compelling feeling. Every single performance is pure TRUTH. So much gratitude to Team ASSI. @anubhavsinhaa Zindabad!”

Talking about the film ‘Assi’, it has been directed by Anubhav Sinha and features an ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah and Supriya Pathak, among others.

The project also stars actors such as Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Revathy. The movie explores complex societal realities through powerful storytelling and performances.

Despite the the string storyline, the movie did not perform well at the box office.

Talking about the poor performance of the movie, trade analyst Girish Wankhede shared his views, stating that the film failed to connect with audiences despite its concept.

Speaking about the film’s underwhelming numbers, Girish Wankhede, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, said, “It’s a simple reason. When a film doesn’t do well, it means the audience didn’t like it. They didn’t understand what kind of film it was. If the marketing had been stronger, more people might have come to the cinemas, but the audience wasn’t fully aware.”

He further pointed to mixed critical reception and limited star pull as contributing factors. “Apart from that, the reviews were very mixed. Some people praised the film, some didn’t."

He added, "Taapsee Pannu is the main lead actress of the film, but she is not capable of pulling a film entirely on her shoulders. There are many such reasons why the film didn’t perform well.”

