‘Dhurandhar’ sequel titled ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, makers drop new poster

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) The makers of ‘Dhurandhar’ have announced the title of the film’s sequel as ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’. Along with the title reveal, a striking new poster offering a glimpse into the next chapter of the high-octane blockbuster franchise.

Read More

Ranveer took to Instagram, where he shared the poster drenched in deep, ominous red tones, instantly setting a dark and intense mood. At the centre stands the star, soaked in rain, staring straight ahead with a fierce, unflinching expression.

Behind him, carved into a blood-red wall, looms the title “THE REVENGE”, dominating the background like a warning. The date 19.03.26 is prominently displayed at the top, signalling the film’s release. The poster strongly hints at a darker, more ferocious chapter ahead.

Captioning the poster, Ranveer wrote: “Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser Out Today at 12:12 PM Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam.”

Dhurandhar also stars R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. Serving as the first instalment of a two-part film series, it centres on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation.

The film follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

The film's storyline draws loose inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and developments linked to Pakistan's Operation Lyari.

Director Aditya Dhar and Ranveer on Monday had sparked excitement by teasing that the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 will drop on February 3.

They took to Instagram to share the update, simply writing, "Tomorrow 12:12."

“Dhurandhar 2” resumes with Hamza Ali Mazhari, an Indian undercover agent who has successfully infiltrated Pakistan’s underworld. After taking down Rehman Dakait, Hamza ascends the ranks of power, only to face his most formidable adversary yet Major Iqbal, the ISI mastermind known as Bade Sahab.

--IANS

dc/