Dheena, Mime Gopi's gripping gangster thriller 'Friday' to hit screens on November 28

Chennai, Nov 20 (IANS) Director Hari Venkatesh's eagerly awaited gangster crime thriller 'Friday', featuring actors Dheena, Anish Masilamani and Mime Gopi in the lead, will hit screens on November 28, its makers have now announced.

One of Tamil cinema's fastest rising comedians Dheena, who is best known for his performance as the navigator who accompanies Karthi's character in the superhit film 'Kaithi', will be seen playing a serious role in this film.

Produced by Dakdam Motion Pictures, the film, apart from Deena and Mime Gopi, will also feature Ramachandra Duraraj in a pivotal role. Others who are a part of the cast include Kalaiarasan (best known for his performance in 'Driver Jamuna'), Chithrasena of 'Manjummel Boys' fame and Sidhu Kumaresan of Thangalaan fame.

Interestingly, the film has been co directed by Surya Gandhimathi.

Sources close to the unit say that the screenplay of the film will follow a non-linear narrative style, built around different thrilling incidents that unfold on a single night.

Says a source, "Most scenes for this film were shot around Kolachal, its harbour, and coastal areas."

The film boasts of a good techinical team. The film has principal cinematography by Johny Nash and additional cinematography by Kavin Asker and Nataraj. Music for this revenge thriller has been scored by Dumae. Editing for the film is by Pravin and VFX is by Selva Ramesh. Art direction for the film has been handled by Karthi Loga, while stunts in the film have been choreographed by Abinash Aathi. 2D animation in the film has been done by Shyam Potter.

'Friday' is the debut production of Dakdam Motion Pictures, marking its entry into the film industry.

Sources say that the unit has now completed the film's post-production work and is gearing up for the film's release on November 28. Shivani Studios will distribute 'Friday' across Tamil Nadu, they added.

--IANS

mkr/